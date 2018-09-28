We’ll rescue Gombe State from PDP misrule – Goje

Related News

A senator and leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has vowed his party will rescue the state after eight years of alleged misrule by the Peoples Democratic Party-led administration of Governor Ibrahim Dankwambo.

Mr Goje, who himself was governor of the state for eight years under the PDP, stated this on Friday while speaking with journalists about preparations for APC’s governorship primaries in the state scheduled for Sunday.

He expressed bitterness over the decay he said many of the projects executed by his administration were experiencing under the administration of his successor, Mr Dankwambo.

He cited the alleged poor services being rendered by the multi-billion naira Dadin-Kowa water scheme, the state specialist hospitals, the Gombe International Hotel, the Gombe Airport and the Gombe Stadium, among many others as evidence of decay under Mr Dankwambo.

According to him, “We want a governor that will come and repair the eight year damages that had been inflicted on Gombe State. We landed in the airport and we have not seen anything added to the airport. Since the day I finished the airport, no maintenance has been carried out, the place is just deteriorating.

“The hospitals now don’t operate the free antenatal services for women and children under-five that we instituted before we left. The Specialist Hospital in Gombe is only living on its past glory, and everything is decaying.

“We spent N8.2 billion on the Dadin-Kowa water scheme to bring water to Gombe and water tanks disappeared in Gombe by the time we left government but you now see water tanks in every part of the state capital.

“All the structures are there and you just need N250 million per year for maintenance but that is not done, putting people to untold hardship. The issue of water was one of the major reasons we demanded for the creation of Gombe State,” Mr Goje said.

He said he has no anointed candidate out of the nine contestants for the APC governorship ticket,

He called on the delegates to choose a candidate that has the capacity to fix all the aforementioned problems and beat the PDP in the 2019 election.