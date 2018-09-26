Two Gombe politicians docked for allegedly receiving N450 million during 2015 elections

Related News

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Gombe Zonal office, on Wednesday arraigned the duo of Saidu Kumo and Nuhu Poloma before Justice Nehizena Apolabi of the Federal High Court Gombe on five counts of conspiracy and money laundering

The duo were alleged to have on March 27, 2015 collected the sum of N450 million at the Gombe branch of a new generation bank, being part of funds allegedly paid out to influential political figures and electoral officials by a former petroleum minister to influence the outcome of the 2015 general election.

Specifically, Mr Kumo allegedly took the sum of One Hundred and N111 million out of the N450 million and instructed one Abba Agaba to deliver the balance of N333.5 million only to cashier Government House, Gombe.

From his share, Mr Kumo, a former senator, allegedly gave N2 million only to Nuhu Poloma, used the N3 million personally and failed to accounted for the balance of N106 million.

The accused persons pleaded not guilty to the five count charge.

The prosecution counsel, Israel Akande then prayed the court for a date to commence trial

While adjourning the case to December 5, 2018, Justice Afolabi granted the defendants bail in the sum of N10 million each with two sureties in like sum. The sureties will further undertake to produce them at every court sitting.