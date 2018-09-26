Former bank chief joins Gombe governorship race

Related News

The former managing director of SunTrust Bank, Mohammed Barde, has officially joined the race to become the governor of Gombe State under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mr Barde, on Tuesday, urged delegates of the APC in the state to vote for him as their preferred candidate in the forthcoming governorship primary election.

He said he represents peace, stability and progress in the party and the state.

In a statement released by his media campaign office and signed by Jonathan Justice, the banker, popularly known as “Dan Barde” said he is convinced that power comes from God alone and he gives it to whom he wishes.

The statement said Mr Barde does not see politics a “do-or die affair” and he demonstrated this by being the only aspirant that visited all other aspirants and registered his intention to contest even before making it a public knowledge.

During those visits, the statement said, Mr Barde made it clear that if with their support, he emerges as the candidate, he would carry all of them along. He said he would support any candidate that wins the primary election in order to secure victory for the party.

The statement quoted Mr Barde to have said he stands on four resolutions.

“I also stand by the following four resolutions of all aspirants which include that “We will continue to meet as a group, we will not hold grudge against anyone, that we want and will form an APC government and that there is consensus that this can only happen if we build TRUST and confidence amongst all aspirants.”