Adamawa 2019: ADC picks Nyako as gubernatorial candidate

Related News

Ahead of the 2019 general elections, a senator, Abdulaziz Nyako, has emerged the governorship candidate of African Democratic Congress, ADC, in Adamawa State.

Mr Nyako, a son of a former governor of the state, Murtala Nyako, was unopposed, but scored 2,235 votes out of the 2,274 votes cast at the party’s governorship primaries held on Monday at the party’s secretariat in Yola; an indication some voters did not choose a candidate.

The congress, attended by delegates from all the 226 wards of the state, was organised by the state executives of the party under the leadership of Yahaya Hammanjulde.

Delivering his acceptance speech, Mr Nyako said with over 300,000 card carrying members of the party in the state, the ADC is ready to confront any opposition in the forthcoming elections.

He stated that concentrating on the needs of electorate in the state would be the driving force of his administration if given the mandate by voters next year.

He therefore enjoined the party members to work assiduously in all nooks and cranny of the state for the success of ADC at all levels.

Mr Nyako is expected to be the a major challenger to the governing party in the state where the incumbent governor, Bindow Jibrilla, is seeking a second term in office.

In a related development, a Yola High Court presided over by Justice Abdul-Azeez Waziri has dismissed a suit filed by former Acting Chairman of African Democratic Congress (ADC), Alfa Ephraim, against the party. The suit was dismissed for lack of merit.

Mr Ephraim and five others dragged ADC, it’s newly elected state chairman in Adamawa, Mr Hammanjulde, and seven others before the court challenging the leadership of party and the congresses conducted.

In his judgement, Justice Waziri said that apart from Mr Ephraim who is the first plaintiff, the remaining four lacked the locus-standi to file the suit.

Mr Waziri said Mr Ephraim who had been serving as Acting Chairman of the party since 2007, violated the constitution of the party by insisting to be the chairman when he even failed to renew his membership since 2007.

The judge noted that the ADC constitution said that any member who failed to renew his membership for six months should not enjoy some of the party’s rights and privileges, while the person that failed to renew in 12 months automatically ceased to be a member.

“It therefore naturally follows, the reliefs sought by the 1st plaintiff also failed.

“Consequently, the originating summon filed on the 11th of September 2018 suit number ADSY/109m/2018 is hereby dismissed with no cost. Each party should bear its cost,” the judgement said.

Reacting to the judgement in an interview, Mr Ephraim said he was not satisfied and would go to appeal.

But the Adamawa chairman of ADC, Mr Hammanjulde, expressed satisfaction with the judgement and urged party members to unite and face the 2019 elections.

“I am a happy man today. From here I want to tell you that I am moving with full strength to the venue where we are holding our governorship primaries scheduled for today (Monday)”, Mr Hammanjulde said.