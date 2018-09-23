PDP screens 30 governorship aspirants in North-east

Related News

The Screening Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says it has screened the party’s 30 governorship aspirants in the North-East comprising Adamawa, Bauchi , Borno , Gombe. Taraba and Yobe.

The chairman of the five-member committee, John Mathew, who disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Bauchi on Sunday, said one of the 30 aspirants was disqualified.

Mr Matthew, who did not reveal the name of the disqualified aspirant, said the other 29 met the electoral and party requirements to contest in the primaries in their respective states.

‎’’We screened all the 30 governorship aspirants and issued them with qualification certificates.

“One of the aspirants was disqualified for some reasons which will not be disclosed here.

“Despite that, we gave him the disqualified aspirants certificate and reasons for his disqualification as a governorship aspirant,” he said.

‎The chairman said that the committee followed the guidelines of the party in determining the aspirants that would vie for the flag of the party.

“We screened seven governorship aspirants from Adamawa, four from Bauchi, two from Borno, 13 from Gombe, one from Taraba, and three from Yobe,” he added.

Mr Matthew, who said most of the aspirants were not seeking the office for the first time, added that they presented all the required documents to the screening committee.

‎ “The aspirants showed their voters’ cards, membership cards, tax clearance, age declaration certificates, educational qualifications, birth certificates and other statutory requirements by the Federal Government and the party.

“So we are satisfied that the aspirants met the requirements for governorship in their states,” Mr Matthew said.

(NAN)