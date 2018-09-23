Why I’m PDP’s only governorship aspirant in Taraba – Governor Ishaku

Related News

Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba State has declared himself as the only governorship aspirant under the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

Mr Ishaku disclosed this to journalists shortly after he was screened as the governorship aspirant of the PDP by the Screening Committee of the party in Bauchi on Saturday.

“My administration have achieved much in terms of infrastructures, human and capital development in Taraba State.

“That is why my people and our party called on me to seek re-election, come 2019,” he said.

The governor said his administration has excelled in the areas of education, agriculture and prompt payment of workers salaries.

He assured that his administration has plans to do more for the people of the state, if returned by 2019.

Mr Ishaku also expressed optimism that the PDP will spring electoral surprises in the North-East geopolitical region in the 2019 general elections.

He commended the committee for doing a good and thorough job, saying that it was a transparent exercise in line with the guidelines of the PDP.

(NAN)