Police rescue Borno APC leader’s abducted son

Operatives of Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) in Maiduguri have rescued Kashim Bukar-Dalori, the four- year old son of the Borno All Progressives Congress (APC) chairman kidnapped on Wednesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the boy was kidnapped from school around 1 p.m. by an unknown woman who falsely claimed to be a relative.

Demian Chukwu, The Borno police commissioner, had earlier said that police personnel had launched an investigation to rescue the child from his abductors.

A source told NAN that three of the kidnappers were arrested in Maiduguri and Kano on Friday on their mission to collect N20 million ransom from a family member of the victim.

The source said: “It has been an exhaustive investigation. The suspects, a male who pulled out to collect the ransom of N20 million in Kano, has also been arrested by our personnel.

“The boy, who was kept in Albarka Hotel in Maiduguri by a lady, was rescued and handed over to the family.

“It was after collecting the money that our IRT personnel from Kano arrested her. After her arrest, they promptly told us where the boy was kept. So we quickly mobilised our men and cordoned off the hotel in Maiduguri.

“She was the one that went to the school and picked him.”

Edet Okon, police spokesperson confirmed the story.

Mr Okon said: “I can confirm that the son of the APC Chairman that was kidnapped has been rescued and the suspects were also arrested. The suspects would be investigated and charged to court.” (NAN)

Meanwhile, the chairman of Kiru local government in Kano State, Nasiru Muazu, has confirmed the abduction of his son, Babangida, by gunmen on Wednesday night.

Mr Muazu confirmed the incident in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Kano.

He said that Babangida, aged 28 and father of two, was kidnapped around 12 midnight at his residence in Kiru.

The chairman however declined to give further details, but said the matter had since been reported to the state police command.

“The police have already swung into action with a view to rescuing the victim, “ Mr Muazu said.

NAN learnt that the armed hoodlums, who stormed the residence of Babangida around 12 midnight and whisked him away, are demanding for the payment of N50 million ransom before releasing him.

Efforts to get a reaction from the police command was unsuccessful as the phone line of its spokesman, Magaji Majiya, was not going through as at the time of filing this report.