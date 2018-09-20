Borno APC chairman’s son ‘abducted’

Related News

A four-year-old son of the Borno State chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Kashim Dalori, has been kidnapped in Maiduguri, the father said.

According to information made available to journalists, the boy was taken away from school by an unknown woman who falsely claimed to be a relative.

The Borno state Commissioner of police, Damian Chukwu, confirmed the incident, but declined giving detail on what action is been taken.

The father, Mr Dalori, whose house was thronged by sympathisers, told PREMIUM TIMES that Kashim was kidnapped at about 1p.m on Wednesday.

“I was at party secretariat when my wife, the mother of the child called to raise the alarm that Kashim had been kidnapped from school,” he said.

According to him, the driver assigned to pick the child from school, returned home to complain that he did not meet him in school.

“The driver informed us that his teachers said an unknown woman who was dressed in black hijab came to their class and asked to take Kashim home. They simply called on the child and he followed her out,” he said.

The APC chairman said they did not hear from the abductors until about 3 a.m when the mother was called and told she would be called upon in the morning to speak with her son.

“The kidnappers later called in the morning and Kashim was put on phone to speak briefly with his mother,” said Mr. Dalori

Though the father did not speak on whether ransom was demanded, some persons close to the family said there was a demand for money.