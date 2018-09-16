Adamawa APC faction insists on direct primaries

Related News

A faction of the Adamawa chapter of the All Progressives Congress has demanded the party adopt direct primaries in selecting candidates for elective positions.

The faction which tagged itself ‘APC stakeholders’ said it comprises of ‘aspirants, statutory delegates and other major stakeholders.’

The faction addressing a press conference in Abuja on Saturday accused the state executive committee of adopting indirect primaries in secrecy, without the knowledge of party ‘stakeholders.’

Signatories to the statement read before journalists are; Babachir Lawal, Ahmed Mo’Allayidi, Abubakar Girei, Bello Tukur, Marcus Gundiri, Nuhu Ribadu, Sadiq Muhammed (Walin Ganye) and Mahmoud Halilu.

“This policy of exclusion came to a head with the purported meeting of the State Executive Committee convened at the Government house on Monday, September 3, 2018 where Indirect Primaries was allegedly adopted as mode of electing Party flag bearers. That meeting was convened secretly and thus, we the undersigned aspirants, statutory delegates and critical stakeholders were kept in the dark and were not invited. It was therefore a meeting of like minds, persons who are prepared to perpetuate illegality to satisfy the whims of a single individual who has totally lost out in popularity and integrity.

“We, as aspirants, statutory delegates and stakeholders want to unequivocally dissociate ourselves from the purported resolution which was done in bad faith and is bound to affect the image and chances of our great Party in the forthcoming elections,” the statement notes.

The faction also referenced an appeal filed in respect of the outcome of the ward, local government and state congresses in Adamawa State in May, 2018.

It noted that the latest development could jeopardise the result of the legal process.

Stating the advantages of direct primaries, the group urged the national leadership of the party to assist in materialising its members wish.

“We also want to assure the Chairman, and by extension the National Secretariat, that Adamawa State is fit and ready for Direct Primaries. There is the needed tranquility and peace to guarantee peaceful election all over the state.”