Tribunal postpones trial of Bauchi commissioner, others

The Code of Conduct Tribunal says it will continue the trial of some workers of the Bauchi State Government accused of false asset declaration in Abuja on September 18 and 19.

The suspects whose trial began in a High Court in Bauchi State, were brought to Abuja, following the failure of the tribunal to resolve the case against some of the accused persons.

A statement by the spokesperson of the tribunal, Ibrahim Alhassan, on Monday said the tribunal had slated September 18 and 19 for the continuation of the trial of the suspects, including a serving commissioner of the state.

“Code of Conduct Tribunal yesterday, scheduled 18th of September 2018, for continuation of alleged asset declaration trial against a serving commissioner in Bauchi, along with two others.

“The notification issued by Legal Services Department, signed by its Director Hajiya Bintu G. Abubakar, of Tribunal was sequel to the resumption of CCT Judges from their 2018 annual vacation.

“The notification letter further stated that 19th September, is also fixed for the continuation of trial for four other public officers for the alleged asset infractions, which are all political appointees in the office of state Governor, making the total number to 10 for the month of September 2018.

“The trials shall be held at the court hall of the tribunal headquarters, Daki Biu Jabi district, off Solomon Lar Way, Abuja as stated in the correspondence letter dated 5th September, 2018.”