Bauchi govt sponsors 10 pastors for Easter pilgrimage

Related News

The Bauchi State Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board (BCPWB) has sponsored 10 Pastors for this year’s Easter pilgrimage to pray for peace and unity of the country.

The Executive Secretary of the board, Daniel Shawulu, disclosed this to journalists on Tuesday during the screening of the intending pilgrims in Bauchi.

“Today we commence screening of the ten clergies sponsored by the state government to holy land to perform pilgrimage and pray for the nation.

“The ten pastors are going for 2018 Easter pilgrimage to Israel on July 14, that is four days from today,” he said.

He explained that the Easter pilgrimage that was earlier slated for April 2018 was delayed due to some operational reasons.

Mr Shawulu said the clergies would organise prayer convocations in Israel during the pilgrimage for the peace and unity of the state and the entire nation.

According to him, “this is the first of its kind in the state and we would conduct it in such a way that it will become sustainable activities’’.

Mr Shawulu, who was represented by the Director, Administration and Human Resources of the board, Nathaniel Mua’ azu, commended the state government for sponsoring and supporting Christian clergies on prayer mission for the country to pilgrimage.

He stressed that all the pastors sponsored from the state have all the qualities, integrity, credibility and they are leaders of the Christian family.

The executive scribe also explained that the board has introduced e- medical services, adding that the board will organise a medical training and conduct examinations for interested doctors and nurses.

“Those that will take care of pilgrimage during the general pilgrimage in the Holy land.

“Equal opportunities will be given to those that apply and want to participate in the medical activities of the pilgrims,” he said.

Mr Shawulu however called on the clergies to conduct themselves and pray fervently for the peace and unity of the state and the entire country.

(NAN)