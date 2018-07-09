Nigerian Army averts communal clash in Gombe, arrests 10 people

Related News

The army has arrested 10 people in Gombe State after averting a communal clash between Biliri and Shongom Local Government Areas of the state over a disputed land.

The army spokesman, Texas Chukwu, said in a statement on Monday in Abuja that troops immediately mobilised to the troubled spots after receiving information on the crisis.

Mr Chukwu explained that those arrested were “believed to be the masterminds of trouble” that would have snowballed into a clash.

According to him, items recovered from those arrested are one AK 47 rifle loaded with 28 rounds of 7.62 mm (special) ammunition and one G3 rifle, loaded with 21 rounds of 7.62 mm (Special) ammunition.

He said that other items recovered were one double barrel gun, 10 locally fabricated guns, 39 cartridges, three knives, four knock out bangers and one round of 9mm ammunition.

The spokesman said that bottles of gun powder and assorted charms were also recovered from the suspects.

(NAN)