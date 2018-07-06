One killed in Gombe communal conflict

The Gombe State Police Command on Friday confirmed the death of one person in Kufai village of Billiri Local Government Area of Gombe state, following a disagreement between inhabitants of some communities in Shongom and Billiri Local Government areas over farmland.

Speaking to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) via telephone, the Commissioner of Police, Shina Olukolu, said the incident occurred on Thursday night, adding that arrests had been made.

He said the incident resulted in some women barricading the Gombe-Yola highway on Friday, thereby creating gridlock and inconveniencing commuters on the road.

Mr Olukolu said a team of mobile police men were however deployed to Billiri after which the road was opened to traffic.

NAN reports that communal clashes over farmland between Tangale speaking communities of Shongom and Billiri Local Government areas has almost become a yearly occurrence.

(NAN)

