Bauchi Deputy Governor sworn in

Audu Katagum, the Deputy Governor of Bauchi State was on Monday sworn in in Bauchi with the charge on him to ensure prudence and accountability in the discharge of his duties.

Governor Mohammed Abubakar gave the advice during the occasion.

‎”Abide by the oaths of office, allegiance, the rule of law and code of conduct in the discharge of his official duties.

“Ensure prudence, accountability, transparency and the fear of God, these are the secrets to the success of any leadership,” Mr Abubakar said.

He also urged Mr Katagum to be steadfast for the growth and development of the state.

The governor, however, warned that his administration would not condone any act of sabotage, adding that any act to derail the administration would be resisted.

Mr Abubakar said that the choice of Mr Katagum was necessitated by the resignation of the former deputy governor, Nuhu Gidado, more than a month ago.

The governor also called on the new deputy governor to be loyal and support him in the running of the affairs of the state, in line with the 1999 constitution as amended.

Earlier, Mr Katagum pledged support to the administration in ensuring the delivery of dividends of democracy to the people of the state.

“Now we will hit the ground running, we will put our heads together to ensure that the people of the state get the best out of the administration,” he said.

The new deputy governor also promised to ensure the re-election of the governor for a second term come 2019.

He said Mr Abubakar deserved to be re-elected, considering the various developments the state had witnessed since the inception of the APC-led administration in the state in 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the Grand Khadi of the state, Dahiru Ningi, sworn in Katagum.

mr Ningi said that the exercise was in line with Sections 191(3) a-c and 187 (2) of the constitution of Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 as amended.

The swearing-in of Mr Katagum followed his screening and confirmation by the state House of Assembly last Friday.

