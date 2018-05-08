Bauchi CSOs to monitor fulfillment of promises by politicians

Related News

The Chairman, Bauchi State Network of Civil Society Organisations, Jinjiri Garba, said on Tuesday that the network intended distributing cards that contained promises made to communities by politicians during campaigns.

Mr Garba told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Bauchi that the measure was part of efforts to make the electorate hold politicians accountable for pledges contained in their manifestos.

He said that the ‘pledge cards’ would also give the electorate, information needed to take informed decisions during elections.

“We will distribute pledge cards for campaign promises to all communities in Bauchi.

“Any aspirant that comes to campaign for a position will be given the card to sign on whatever he or she promises to do for the people in that area.

“After election, by about four to five months, the electorate will congratulate the successful candidate and remind him or her of the promises.

“Reminders will be done periodically till the politician fulfills the promise; if he or she fails, then such person will not have the gut to approach the community during future elections,” he said.

(NAN)