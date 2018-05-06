APC Ward Congress: Thugs burn Bauchi council secretariat

Related News

The Bauchi State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, Kamal Datti, on Sunday said unknown hoodlums burnt part of Ningi Local Government Area secretariat in the state.

Mr Datti, who made the disclosure in an interview with News Agency of (NAN) in Bauchi said “the incident occurred on Saturday during the conduct of APC ward congress across the state.

“Some hoodlums went and set fire on part of the Ningi Local Government secretariat building while the congress was going on.

“It’s unfortunate this could happen when the whole country is preaching peace.

“We were able to make one arrest, he is in the (police) custody providing useful information,” Mr Datti said.‎

The PPRO, who said the command had commenced investigation into the incident, gave assurance that those responsible for the arson would be brought to justice.

Kamal, however, said the APC ward congress was smooth and peaceful across the state, apart from the Ningi incident.

‎In a telephone interview with NAN, Auwal Ningi, an APC chieftain, described the incident as unfortunate.‎

“Violence cannot solve problems and political misunderstandings.‎

“Some part of the secretariat building was set ablaze; the caretaker Committee Chairman office precisely.

“But, we can’t conclude that the incident occurred because of the congresses.

“The party is still looking into the matter and what to do about it,” he said.

NAN gathered that the incident was due to people’s alleged grievances towards the APC ward congress held on Saturday.‎