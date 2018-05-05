Adamawa APC Ward Congress postponed

The chairman of Adamawa Congress Committee for All Progressives Party (APC), Musa Mahmud, has announced the shifting of Saturday Ward Congress to Sunday.

Mr Mahmud made the announcement shortly after a meeting with some stakeholders who protested that many candidates were yet to obtain the nomination forms to contest the election.

Some of the stakeholders that protested included former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babacir Lawan, Abdulaziz Nyako, Abubakar MoAllayidi, Nuhu Ribadu and Marcus Gundiri.

Mr Mahmud said the congress has been shifted to 1 p.m. on Sunday.

