APC Congress: Adamawa sells 10,000 forms to candidates

The Adamawa State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) says over 10, 000 forms have so far been issued to candidates for the Saturday ward congress in the state.

Ahmed Lawan, the state organising secretary of the party, made this known Friday in Yola, the state capital while briefing journalists on the exercise.

Mr Lawan said while women and physically challenged candidates were given the forms for free, others had to pay N10,000 for chairmanship and N2,000 for other positions.

“We started issuing the form yesterday when it arrived and so far we have issued over 10,000 form.

“Women and physically challenged are given forms for free and many of them have collected and still collecting,” Mr Lawan said.

He said that the challenge being faced was that of some stakeholders trying to make bulk purchase of the forms for their supporters.

“Instruction from the party is that each individual should come for his form, but some people are coming with teller of over a million Naira they paid into party account for bulk purchase of the forms”, Mr Lawan said.

He noted that the committee to handle the congress had just arrived from Abuja and would soon be in the party secretariat to meet with stakeholders.

Also speaking on the congress, an APC chieftain, Nuhu Ribadu, said he was at the party secretariat with other stakeholders on fact finding mission regarding the congress.

“What we heard is fairly encouraging. We hope to contribute towards ensuring a hitch-free and transparent congress,” Mr Ribadu said.

(NAN)