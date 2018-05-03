ATBU sacks two lecturers

Related News

The Governing Council of the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), Bauchi, has approved the dismissal of two academic staff members of the institution.

The Director of Public Relations, ATBU, Andee Iheme, made the disclosure in a statement in Bauchi on Thursday.

He said the staff members are a professor, Aminu Rufa’I, Department of Human Anatomy, College of Medical Sciences and Idris Abdullahi, Department of Accounting and Finance, Faculty of Management Sciences.

Mr Iheme said a letter signed by the Deputy Registrar (Establishment), Aminu Yakubu Gambo, ref: ATBU/REG/ACAD/PER/01348 and dated April 27, 2018, said the council upheld the recommendations of the Senior Staff Disciplinary Committee and Prima-Facie Committee.

‘‘Both committees established that Prof. Aminu Ahmed Rufa’i had more than one full paid job and took up probationary appointment after clicking 50 years of age.

‘‘At the same 86th Regular meeting held on Wednesday, April 25, 2018, Council also upheld the dismissal of Dr Idris Isyaku Abdullahi of the Department of Accounting and Finance in the Faculty of Management Science for defamation of character, smear campaign/false claims against the university.

‘‘The two members of staff whose dismissal from service was with immediate effect have been directed to surrender all University property in their possession including identity cards to the University before leaving,’’ he said.

(NAN)