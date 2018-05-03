I’m not a religious bigot, Adamawa senator tells critics

Related News

The only female senator from the North, Binta Masi, has expressed sadness over moves by political opponents to portray her as a religious bigot.

Mrs Masi, who represents Adamawa North Senatorial District, made this known while speaking with journalists on Thursday in her Ward, Jigalambu, in Michika Local Government Area of the state.

She said that her political opponents had misrepresented her recent testimony in church to mark her 50th birthday, where she spoke on her conversion to Christianity at a tender age, as insulting Islam and Muslims.

“I am not a religious bigot. I come from a family with religious tolerance where we have Muslims and Christians.

“My grandfather is a Christian; my father and mother are Muslims and we are living peacefully with other Muslim and Christian siblings and family members.”

Mrs Masi noted that she was first elected into the House of Representatives in Kaduna State in a constituency where Muslims were in the majority.

She further said that in Adamawa, Muslims also supported her to emerge a senator and wondered why some people who could not confront her on issues, resorted to whipping up sentiments to get at her.

“Politicians need to realise the danger of religious sentiments, particularly in our area and be kind enough to concentrate on issue-based campaign.”

Meanwhile, the father of the senator, Garba Tumba, who also spoke at the event, decried reports alleging that the senator was maltreating him because he is a Muslim.

“Politicians need to show the fear of God and decorum in their campaigns instead of dangerous blackmail.

“I have no problem with my daughter and other siblings. We are living together as a happy family,” the Octogenarian said.

Similarly, Lawan Abubakar and Abubakar Kaja, representatives of the Muslim Council from the senatorial district, said that the senator, through her words and actions, had never shown any form of discrimination to Muslim communities.

“We were shocked when we heard that Binta had insulted Islam and Muslims being circulated and wondered what those circulating this story want to achieve.

“This is bad and dangerous politicking that must be stopped.

“We have come a long way with Binta and have never regretted voting for her,” Mr Abubakar said.

(NAN)