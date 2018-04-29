Disgraced former SGF Lawal calls for transparent APC congresses

Related News

A former Secretary to the Government of Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, has said the forthcoming ward congresses of the Alł Progressive Congress (APC) in Adamawa must be fair and credible.

Mr Lawal, who was sacked last year by President Muhammadu Buhari over corruption allegations and abuse of office, said all relevant stakeholders in the state would ensure the process of choosing new party leaders in the state is credible.

Speaking in Yola during a sensitisation tour, he said “APC party faithful would make sure nobody takes us for granted in politics in Adamawa state.”

“If you emerge as candidate in an acrimonious manner, you have little chance of winning elections in the state. Had we not stood our ground, people would have ‘kidnapped’ the party from us.

“Ward congresses must be conducted free and fair, devoid of rancour to produce credible delegates for the state and national congress,” he said.

Mr Lawal was removed by President Buhari in 2017 following allegations that he diverted aid funds intended for the humanitarian crisis in North-east Nigeria.

Before his sack, he had been indicted by the Senate which investigated the allegations against him.

Mr Buhari dithered for several months after the Senate indictment before eventually removing Mr Lawal who is yet to be prosecuted.

Also speaking on Sunday in Yola, Yahaya Hammanjulde, National Chairman, Buhari/Osinbajo Support Group urged party supporters to be actively involved in the congress processes and elections.

“Your vote is your right, we must ensure we produce credible candidates from the wards, state and national level,” he said.

Mr Hammanjulde explained that Mr Buhari’s supporters have provided an enabling platform for the events recently announced by the ruling party.