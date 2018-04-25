JUST IN: Alaafin of Oyo arrives Maiduguri

Alaafin of Oyo, Lamidi Adeyemi III arriving Maiduguri
Alaafin of Oyo, Lamidi Adeyemi III arriving Maiduguri

The Alaafin of Oyo, Lamidi Adeyemi III, has just arrived Maiduguri, the Borno State capital to attend the 23rd convocation ceremony of the University of Maiduguri.

The Alaafin is the Chancellor of the second generation university.

The Yoruba monarch who arrived Maiduguri international airport in the company of two wives and a retinue of traditional aides was received by the Borno State Deputy Governor, Usman Durkwa, and the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Abubakar Njodi.

Activities at the airport were halted for about 25 minutes as the Yoruba monarch was given a royal treat by cultural troops formed by students of the university.

Mr Adeyemi would be in Maiduguri for the next four days during which he would partake in all activities slated for the 23rd convocation.

The vice-chancellor said a total of about 14,000 students of different academic cadre would graduate on Saturday.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: To place a text-based advert here. Call Willie

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.