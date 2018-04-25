JUST IN: Alaafin of Oyo arrives Maiduguri

Related News

The Alaafin of Oyo, Lamidi Adeyemi III, has just arrived Maiduguri, the Borno State capital to attend the 23rd convocation ceremony of the University of Maiduguri.

The Alaafin is the Chancellor of the second generation university.

The Yoruba monarch who arrived Maiduguri international airport in the company of two wives and a retinue of traditional aides was received by the Borno State Deputy Governor, Usman Durkwa, and the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Abubakar Njodi.

Activities at the airport were halted for about 25 minutes as the Yoruba monarch was given a royal treat by cultural troops formed by students of the university.

Mr Adeyemi would be in Maiduguri for the next four days during which he would partake in all activities slated for the 23rd convocation.

The vice-chancellor said a total of about 14,000 students of different academic cadre would graduate on Saturday.