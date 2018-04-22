Taraba varsity student killed by falling tree in Cameroon buried

Related News

The remains of Nuru Magaji, one of the four Taraba State University students killed by falling trees at the Bouba Njidda Wildlife Park, Garoua, Cameroon, were buried in Jalingo on Sunday.

Mr Magaji’s corpse, which was brought into Jalingo on Friday night, was buried at Jalingo cemetery according to Islamic rites.

After the burial, his father, Magaji Salihu, said he was shocked when he received the corpse on Saturday night.

“ It is a terrible shock that I am still grappling with. I am not sure if I can overcome it.

“The last time we spoke was on Friday morning when they were still in Garoua and he told me that he could not even move because the tree hit him on his back.

“I suspect his situation became more complicated because he had sickle cell but I think if they were able to move them back home much earlier, maybe, he would have survived it,” Mr Salihu said.

The remains of Yusuf Mohammed, the President of Biological Science Students Ássociation, had been buried in Garoua on Thursday on the request of his parents.

Meanwhile, the remains of Nancy Sam-Achak and Grace Thomas, the others who died from the accident, have been deposited at the mortuary of the State Specialist Hospital.

At the State Specialist Hospital, seven students who sustained fractures from the incident were on admission.

Two of the patients, Rejoice Johnson, and Abdulazeez Umar, thanked God for preserving their lives and prayed God to grant their late colleagues eternal rest.

Big trees had fallen on 50 students and six lecturers of the Biological Science Department on Monday, April 16, while they were on a research trip to the park in Cameroon.

The university Deputy Registrar, Information and Publication, Sanusi Sa’ad, had told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that three students died in the incident.

Mr Sa’ad also said the Head of the Department, Robert Houmso, was in critical condition in Cameroon following the incident.

(NAN)