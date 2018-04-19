Attacks: Army invites Taraba council chairman for questioning

Related News

The Director of Military Intelligence has asked the Chairman of Takum Local Government Area in Taraba State, Shiba Tikari, to report for an “interview” on Friday, April 20.

The interview, according to a statement by the spokesperson of the Army, Texas Chukwu, on Thursday, is in connection with the security concerns after three suspects were arrested in Takum.

The statement said the suspects are currently being investigated by the DMI.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered from a source at Army Headquarters that the suspects were arrested after they were confirmed to be involved in raids that led to the death of several persons in the local government area.

The source said the three suspects told interrogators that the chairman of the local government is their sponsor.

Takum is the home town of a former Chief of Army Staff, Theophilus Danjuma.

Mr. Danjuma recently called on people in states suffering from incessant farmers/herders clashes to defend themselves.

He said the Nigerian Army had taken sides and was helping attackers.