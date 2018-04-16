Adamawa/Taraba Customs Command generates N104 million revenue

Related News

The Adamawa/Taraba States Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) said on Monday that it generated over N104 million between April, 2017 and now.

The outgoing Comptroller of the command, Francis Adetoye, made this known in Yola, the state capital while handing over to his successor, Olumoh Kamarudeen.

Mr Adetoye, who is on transfer to the Lagos State Command, also said 69 seizures with Duty Paid Value (DPV) worth over N124 million were made within the period.

He added that the seized goods included elephant tusks, rice, petroleum products, pharmaceuticals, motor bikes, boat engine, tricycles and used vehicles.

The comptroller thanked the Adamawa and Taraba States Governments for the support given him during his tenure and called for similar support for his successor.

The new Comptroller, Olumoh Kamarudeen, promised to improve on the performance of his predecessor, and urged the people to give him similar support accorded his predecessor.

He said “I will do my best to surpass my predecessor. I hope the support given to my predecessor will be extended to me.”

