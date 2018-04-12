Insurgency: World Bank spends N195 million on 133 projects in Yobe

Related News

The World Bank-assisted Fadama III Additional Financing II programme in Yobe State has spent N195 million on 133 rural infrastructure, food and projects for rehabilitation of communities affected by the Boko Haram insurgency.

The Project Coordinator, Musa Garba, made the disclosure in Nangere, Yobe on Thursday while inaugurating market stalls in Sabon Garin Nangere.

Mr Garba said the intervention, under the World Bank’s Northeast food assistance and emergency support programme, would support the communities to reclaim their means of livelihood.

He said 77 out of 133 rural infrastructure projects had been completed to boost socio-economic activities in the communities.

“The balance of 56 projects had reached advanced stage of completion to improve the lives of the people and the communities,” he said.

The project coordinator said the projects, which include feeder roads, market stores, drains, culverts and embankments in flood-prone communities, were demand-driven and based on the needs of the people.

He said N52 million was spent on infrastructure, food support and livelihood support programmes in Nangere Local Government Area.

He added that N57 million was spent on support programmes in Potiskum and N86 million in Fika local government areas.

Baba Langawa, Chairman, Nangere Local Government Area, assured that the council would ensure the maintenance of the infrastructure for the benefit of the people.

He praised Fadama III for executing projects that had direct bearing on the lives of the people, saying “these projects and programmes will certainly add value to the lives of the people”.

(NAN)