APC congress may not hold in Adamawa as governor announces tenure extension for excos

Governor Jibrilla Bindow of Adamawa has endorsed the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from ward to state levels in the state, saying, “no more congress in this state.”

Mr Bindow announced the endorsement when the party leaders paid him a solidarity visit at Government House, Yola.

The governor said that the endorsement became necessary due to their patience and support to the APC administration in the state.

The governor’s move may be seen as a way to ensure his control of the part executives especially as he faces the challenge of an ex-governor of the state, Murtala Nyako, who has called for congresses.

The APC had last week resolved to hold elective congresses and national convention after President Muhammadu Buhari advised its leaders to jettison their decision to extend the tenure of the executive committees at all levels by one year.

Mr Buhari said this was to prevent the party from being punished by the court for violating the provisions of its own constitution.

But on Thursday, Governor Bindow said that the party in Adamawa would only replace executive members who have died, insisting that all the others must be retained.

He also said he supported tenure extension of the tenure of the party executives in order to avoid acrimony in the party, and not out of fear the party’s structure could be hijacked by some people.

“I must thank members of the APC executives from the ward to the state levels because you have demonstrated faith in our administration. For this, I have endorsed you for another tenure of four years.

“I will also insist that only those who have passed on will be replaced but all others should be retained.

“I am carrying on with this advocacy with the view to pay you back for your support to my administration and as the leader of the party in the state. I will make sure that I uphold my promise to you.

” I am one of the governors that supported tenure elongation and this was done in good faith, to forestall crisis in our party and not that I am afraid of losing grip of the party to some group of individuals,” Mr Bindow said.

He urged the party leaders in the state to discourage money politics and go for credibility, adding, “I feel that I have not disappointed the party and the people of the state.”

The governor thanked the APC leaders for their support and assured that he would not let the party and the people of the state down.

Earlier, Ibrahim Bilal, state chairman of the party, thanked the governor for standing by the executives in challenging times.

Mr Bilal said the party would support the governor’s re-election bid and ensure that he continues to fly the flag of the party.

The state party chairman announced the death of the acting local government chairman of the party in Maiha, John Batam, and called for a minute silence in his honour.

APC at a meeting of its National Executive Committee (NEC) last year extended by one year the tenure of the executives of the party from the national down to the ward levels.

The party, following President Buhari’s advice, later reversed the decision and announced it would conduct congresses and national convention to elect new party leaders.