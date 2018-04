Related News

Troops on clearance operations at Jaje in Borno State on Wednesday killed three Boko Haram terrorists, rescued 33 members of their families and destroyed houses belonging to them.

The Director of Army Public Relations, Texas Chukwu, said the rescued persons comprised 15 women, 12 girls and six boys.

Mr Chukwu advised people in Borno to always be vigilant and to report any suspected movements to the security agency.

(NAN)