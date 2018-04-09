Boko Haram attack on University of Maiduguri foiled – Official

University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID)

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says its Special Forces, in conjunction with some Nigerian Army troops, successfully foiled a suicide bombing attack by Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) at the University of Maiduguri, Borno State on Sunday night.

Olatokunbo Adesanya, NAF’s Director of Public Relations and Information, confirmed this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

“The BHT suicide bombers tried to gain access into the University but were quickly detected by the NAF Special Forces.

“Meanwhile, the vest on one of the suicide bombers detonated before they could gain access into the hostel, leading to a commotion.

“However, there was no reported fatality except for the suicide bomber, whose counterparts immediately fled, when the NAF Special Forces and the NA troops opened fire on them.

“The NAF Agusta Light Utility Helicopter (LUH) then went in pursuit of the fleeing BHTs, following which an additional suicide bomber was identified and neutralized,” he said.

Mr Adesanya said the NAF Agusta LUH was still searching for the other fleeing terrorists at the time of filing this report.

“Members of the populace, especially around the university premises are, therefore, requested to be very vigilant,” the NAF spokesman said.

