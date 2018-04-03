Police officer’s 13-year-old son reportedly kills self

Related News

A 13-year old boy, Mohammed Al-amin, has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in his room in Sarakiyo, a village in Akko Local Government Area of Gombe State.

The state police spokesperson, Mary Malum, said the father of the deceased who is a serving police officer in the state, Abdu Manu, reported the incident at Gwana Police Division on Monday.

Mrs. Malum said Mr. Manu reported receiving a phone call from his wife that their son was found hanging from a rope after returning from a Qur’anic school.

She said a police team rushed to the scene and confirmed the incident.

The officers took photographs of the scene and recovered the rope as exhibit.

The corpse of deceased was later removed to the Gombe Specialist Hospital for autopsy pending further investigation.