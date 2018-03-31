Police confirm five killed in Maiduguri suicide attack

Nigerian Police on patrol
Nigerian Police on patrol

The police in Borno on Saturday confirmed four suicide bombers and one other person were killed and 13 others wounded in the Friday night attack in Muna area of Maiduguri.

Eder Okon, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), said in a statement in Maiduguri that the victims were hit when four female suicide bombers stormed the Muna Zawuya village in the outskirts of Maiduguri.

He stated that “at about 21.49 p.m. on March 30, 2018, four female suicide bombers infiltrated Muna Zawuya village in Mafa Local Government Area, outskirts of Maiduguri.

“The bombers detonated explosive devices killing themselves and one other woman and injured 13 other persons.

“The 13 injured persons are receiving treatment in hospital.”

Mr Okon noted that the police had dispatched its Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS), Counter Terrorism Unit, (CTU) and EOD teams to sanitise the scene of the attack, adding that normalcy had been restored to the area.

According to him, adequate security arrangements have been put in place to ensure hitch-free Easter celebrations in the state.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: To place a text-based advert here. Call Willie

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.