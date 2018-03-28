Adamawa opens sexual assault centre as rape cases rise

Related News

Crimes against women are on the rise in Adamawa and other North-east states, Chief Medical Director of Yola Specialist Hospital, Bala Saidu, has said.

Speaking during the commissioning of a Sexual Assault Referral Centre, (Adamawa Hope Centre) in Yola on Tuesday, the official said the major crimes against women include rape, kidnapping, torture, molestation, sexual harassment and trafficking among others.

‘’At Yola specialist hospital only, we record at least two cases of rape in a week and crimes against women are on the increase in this part of the country,’’ he said.

He said crimes against women have increased despite punitive regulations getting stricter.

‘’It is so disheartening that culprits are left unpunished and unfortunately poorer sections of society and minors are prime targets of rape, all hands must be on deck to fight it, we are all stakeholders,’’ Mr Saidu said.

While commissioning the centre, the wife of Adamawa State Governor, Maryam Jibrilla, decried the increasing incidences of rapes especially among teenagers.

Mrs Jibrilla advised parents to be careful over their female children as according to her, ‘’female children have become more vulnerable and exposed to sexual assault.”

Also speaking, Mohammed Tabiu, the National Programme Manager of the Managing Conflicts in Nigeria (MCN) said one of the areas his agency covers is addressing the rising incidences of sexual and gender based violence in target states.

“Adamawa Hope Centre is expected to address the huge gap in support services for victims of sexual assault by providing free and immediate emergency medical treatment, trauma counseling as well as legal advice where necessary.

“The programme is also to enhance state and community level conflict management capacity into violence in the targeted states through free inter-related areas of work. MCN Programme is partnering with the Adamawa State ministries of Health, Justice and Women Affairs to provide care for the survivors and help them cope with the trauma,’’ he said.

Mr Tabiu explained that the operations of the centre will not only be based on a “victim-focused and non-judgemental approach which is critical for recovery of survivors but will also provide forensic medication examination service by trained doctors and nurses”.

Meanwhile, the Attorney-General and Commissioner of Justice, Silas Sanga, said the centre is a one-stop facility to deal with all sexual abuses. He said the concept started with the state ministry of justice but “there was no collaboration for effective implementation.”

Mr Sanga advocated the punishment of a minimum of 21 years and a maximum of life imprisonment for offenders in rapes cases to serve as deterrent to others

The Commissioner of Health, Fatima Atiku, said the programme had come at a right time when rape cases are becoming rampant. She promised to assist the centre “when called upon to do so.”