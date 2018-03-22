Not yet Uhuru until Leah Sharubu is freed – #Dapchi community

Related News

Parents and residents of Dapchi village in Yobe State have said they have not come to the end of their collective grief over the abduction of their schoolgirls who were released by Boko Haram on Wednesday, until the 105th girl, held back because of her Christian faith, is rescued.

Of the 110 girls kidnapped in February from their secondary school in Dapchi, 104 were released on Thursday, with five others said to have died during the abduction. Leah Sharubu is the only one still with the Boko Haram.

PREMIUM TIMES was in Dapchi, Thursday morning, to meet a community still in grief over the non-release of the 15 years old schoolgirl whom her colleagues said was held back for failing to denounce her religion. The residents are also mourning five of their daughters who lost their lives on their way to captivity.

The residents said before the February Boko Haram attack, they were living in peace and relative harmony without anyone minding the religion or creed his or her neighbour practices.

“We thank the Federal Government of Nigeria for releasing most of our daughters from the abduction of Boko Haram, but the government must understand that one of our daughters is still being held by the insurgents,” said Dori Kadau, a community leader in Dapchi.

“Today we mourn the death of five of our daughters after they were abducted by Boko Haram while pursuing their education in a public school. As humans we have no means of reversing their painful deaths even though they were supposed to be under the care and protection of government, but our sorrow will know no bound if one of the girls who was held back base on the religion she practices is not brought back to us.

“We in Dapchi, believe that Islam is built on a foundation of freewill, where no one is compelled the religion except if he or she choses to. That Boko Haram decided to force Leah to become Muslim, was strange and unheard of. If the federal government claims it facilitated the release of our girls, we see no reason why they have to accept a situation where one of them is profiled base on her religion.”

The community members later visited the family of Mr. and Mrs. Sharubu in their Dapchi home where they commiserated with the grieving parents and assured them of their collective solidarity until their daughter is released.

“We can’t accept any deal on our girls without one of them,” Mr. Kadau told the Sharubus.

“That is why we told our chairman of the abducted girl’s parents, Bashir Manzo, who is currently with the girls in Abuja that he should tell the president that the only favour we want from him is nothing but the rescue of Leah, our daughter who is still in captivity. An injury to one is an injury to all, that is the spirit that has been driving us here in Dapchi.

“And to the Boko Haram, we have also sent across our plea through the media that they should fear God and empathise with the poor girl and release her for us.”

Mr. and Mrs. Sharubu, natives of Hong Local Government Area of Adamawa State, who said they got married in Dapchi village where they have lived almost all their lives, thanked the leaders of Dapchi community for their continued love and solidarity.