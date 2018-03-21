VIDEO: Dapchi residents jubilate, praise Boko Haram

Related News

In a video seen by PREMIUM TIMES, persons believed to be residents of Dapchi, Yobe State, jubilated with Boko Haram insurgents. The video is believed to have been taken when the latter brought back kidnapped Dapchi secondary school girls in the early hours of Wednesday.

The amateur video showed how the residents, mostly youth, ran after Boko Haram who were in a Hilux van with one of them carrying their flag. The residents were hailing and chanting prayers for the militants.

Speaking in Hausa, the people were saying “May Allah Protect you, May Allah Protect you” as the insurgents drove away with.

The Nigerian government has now confirmed that 105 girls have been released from among 110 kidnapped.

The girls were released early on Wednesday weeks after they were kidnapped from their secondary school in Dapchi, Yobe State.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, also said a boy was among those released by the terror group.

One of the Dapchi schoolgirls, who would have been the 106th girl to be released was held in captivity because she reportedly refused to denounce her Christian faith when she was asked to do so, sources have said.