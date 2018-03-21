VIDEO: Army rotates 3,000 troops in North-east

Related News

The Nigerian Army on Wednesday began a comprehensive rotation exercise of 3,000 troops engaged in counter-insurgency campaign in the North-east.

Rogers Nicholas, the Theatre Commander, Operation LAFIYA DOLE, made the disclosure while addressing the rotated troops in Maiduguri.

Mr. Nicholas said that the exercise was approved by the Army Headquarters to serve as a morale booster and enhance troops’ operation.

“The Chief of Army Staff has graciously considered that and gave us men to do rotation; this is the first batch of soldiers that are being rotated. About 1,500 of them will be leaving today and in the next few days another 1,000 or plus will also leave, we are rotating about 3,000 soldiers from OPERATION LAFIYA DOLE.”

“It is going to be an ongoing exercise as the operation continues we will exercise rotation to make sure that most of our troops that stayed long would be re-joining their units and families”.

Nicholas disclosed that the military authorities had adopted effective modalities to ensure the payment of outstanding allowances to the troops.

While commending the troops for their sacrifice and gallantry, Mr. Nicholas called on them to use the period and stay with their families.

Also commenting, Warrant Officer, Francis Adama and Adederan Akanbi, a sergeant lauded the gesture, adding it would avail them the opportunity to rejoin their families after four years of duty tour.

Mr. Adama expressed joy over his safe completion of the mission in North-east and called on troops to be committed to ensure the total defeat of Boko Haram insurgency.

