Two dead, nine injured in Maiduguri suicide explosion

File photo of a bomb explosion scene in Maiduguri

A suicide explosion in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, has caused the death of two people.

The police spokesperson in Borno, Joseph Kwaji, said the two victims were the girls who wore the explosives. He said nine other residents sustained injuries.

He said the girls wore suicide vests hidden under their garments and tried to sneak into Maiduguri late on Wednesday.

Vigilant security personnel who spotted the girls as they advanced towards a suburb of the city very close to the Giwa military barracks, ordered them to stop. But the defiant girls kept moving until they detonated their explosives.

The two of them died instantly, while nine residents of the neighbourhood sustained injuries from the shrapnel from the blasts.

“On 14/03/2018 at about 20:25 hours, two female suicide bombers in an attempt to infiltrate into Alikaramanti area, after Giwa Barracks, were intercepted by security operatives on duty. The two female suicide bombers thereby hurriedly detonated the IED strapped to their bodies killing themselves and injuring nine others,” the spokesperson said.

“Explosives Ordnance Department (EOD) have rendered area safe, while corpses and injured victims have been evacuated to the hospital. Normalcy has since been restored in the area.”

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: Revealed!!! The Only Way Left of Getting an Extra Large Manhood and also Last Up to 38Mins+. Get the Insider Secret Here

TEXT AD: New Discovery Reveals 3 Secret Fruits that Help Men Last 25mins in Bed and Increase Manhood Size. Click Here!

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.