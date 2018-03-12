100 candidates miss UTME in Adamawa

No fewer than 100 candidates missed writing the ongoing Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) in Adamawa State.

Danladi Aliyu, the Adamawa Zonal Coordinator of Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) confirmed the development to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in an interview on Monday in Yola, the state capital.

Mr. Aliyu said since the commencement of the examination last Friday, the affected candidates had not showed up and there was no official complaint from the candidates.

“Since the examination commenced last Friday, a total of 3,115 candidates sat for the examination in five designated centres in the state.

“Also, according to our records, about 100 candidates did not show up to write the examination,” Mr. Aliyu said.

He said the examination was going on smoothly in all the five centres across the state without any problem regarding network.

Mr. Aliyu said that the centres were located in Federal Polytechnic Mubi; Federal College of Education, Yola; American University of Nigeria, Yola; Aliyu Mustapha College Yola and Modibbo Adama University of Technology, Yola.

He however; complained of lack of conducive atmosphere at American University of Nigeria centre, where candidates were writing the examination under excessive weather condition.

“The excessive hot condition at the centre will likely affect the performance of the candidates,” Mr. Aliyu said.

Meanwhile, security operatives were seen screening candidates entering the premises of the examination

