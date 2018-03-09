Proposed Army University will reduce youth restiveness – Minister

Related News

The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Khadijat Abba-Ibrahim, says the proposed establishment of Nigerian Army University in Borno State will help to reduce youth restiveness in the region.

The minister said this when she received the proposed university’s implementation committee led by Lawal Faskari, a major general, in Abuja on Friday.

She said the university would provide more opportunities for young people to acquire tertiary education in the region.

She commended Nigerian Army initiative for the school and promised to give necessary support for the actualisation of the university.

The leader of the university implementation committee told the minister that the team’s visit was to solicit her support and cooperation of the Federal Executive Council.

Mr. Faskari said that the proposed university to be located in Biu, Borno, would offer admission to both military and civilians.

He stressed the need for the host community to provide an enabling environment for its take off.

(NAN)