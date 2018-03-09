Proposed Army University will reduce youth restiveness – Minister

Nigerian Army

The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Khadijat Abba-Ibrahim, says the proposed establishment of Nigerian Army University in Borno State will help to reduce youth restiveness in the region.

The minister said this when she received the proposed university’s implementation committee led by Lawal Faskari, a major general, in Abuja on Friday.

She said the university would provide more opportunities for young people to acquire tertiary education in the region.

She commended Nigerian Army initiative for the school and promised to give necessary support for the actualisation of the university.

The leader of the university implementation committee told the minister that the team’s visit was to solicit her support and cooperation of the Federal Executive Council.

Mr. Faskari said that the proposed university to be located in Biu, Borno, would offer admission to both military and civilians.

He stressed the need for the host community to provide an enabling environment for its take off.

(NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: Revealed!!! The Only Way Left of Getting an Extra Large Manhood and also Last Up to 38Mins+. Get the Insider Secret Here

TEXT AD: New Discovery Reveals 3 Secret Fruits that Help Men Last 25mins in Bed and Increase Manhood Size. Click Here!

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.