After protests by hungry IDPs, NEMA begins emergency distribution of food in camps

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has commenced the distribution of food items in Malkohi and Fufore Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps in Adamawa State.

Abbani Imam, NEMA Coordinator in charge of Adamawa and Taraba, told the News Agency of Nigeria in Yola on Thursday that the agency had released two trucks of food items to the camps.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how IDPs in the two camps staged a peaceful demonstration over food shortage on Wednesday. The victims, many of who were displaced from Borno after Boko Haram attacked their homes, said they were last given food in January.

Meanwhile, Adamu Bukar, an IDP in Malkohi camp, has confirmed that they had started receiving the food items from NEMA.

Mr. Bukar thanked the agency for the quick response.