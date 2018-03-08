Obasanjo arrives Maiduguri

Related News

A former Nigerian president, Olusegun Obasanjo, has arrived Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, to attend a meeting of the Nigeria Zero Hunger Forum.

The zero hunger forum is an ongoing federal government programme that has been put in place to totally end hunger by the year 2025.

The Maiduguri meeting is the third in the series of such meeting.

The former president arrived Maiduguri alongside governors of Ondo, Ebonyi, Benue and Ogun states who were represented by their deputies.

The meeting which is currently holding at the Multi-Purpose Hall of Government House Maiduguri, is being attended by the host governor, Kashim Shettima, and officials from federal ministry of agriculture, as well as others from Borno, Benue, Jenni, Sokoto, Ogun and Ebonyi states.

Mr. Obasanjo was a major supporter of President Muhammadu Buhari in the build up to the 2015 election, but has since asked the president not to seek re-election saying his performance in office has been poor.

