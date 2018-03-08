26,000 teachers grossly inadequate for Bauchi schools– NUT

Related News

The Nigerian Union Teachers (NUT), Bauchi State Chapter, said on Thursday that the 26,000 teachers in its Primary School system was grossly inadequate for the state.

The NUT State Chairman, Danjuma Sale, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Bauchi.

“When you look at the number of teachers, the statistics show about 26,000 teachers in the state, which is grossly inadequate.

‎“The number of teachers cannot cover the number of schools we have in the state.

‎“By set standards, each school should have not less than 15 to 30 teachers, especially schools that have all the class arms,’’ he said.

‎The NUT chairman, therefore, called on the state government to urgently address the issue of inadequate teachers in the existing schools within the towns, the local government areas and their environs.

‎“The inadequacies are not just in the number of the teachers but in terms of qualified, committed and dedicated teachers, who are ready to serve and be posted to any part of the state,’’ he said.

‎Mr. Sale stressed that the absence of a proper distribution of teachers across the state affected the learning process of the children.

‎“Teachers are more concentrated in the urban and local government headquarters, to the detriment of schools in the rural areas.

‎“The government needs to take urgent steps to post teachers across the schools in the state,’’ he said.

‎Mr. Sale, however, pleaded with the teachers to remain committed and resolute in their duties as parents, guardians, mentors and teachers to the children.

(NAN)