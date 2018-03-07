INEC discovers ineligible voters in register 

Related News

The Taraba State Chapter of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said it found some ineligible persons who were registered in the ongoing continuous voters registration (CVR).

The state chapter of the commission made this known in a statement on Wednesday by Fabian Yame Vwamhi, Head of Department, Voter Education and Publicity, INEC, Taraba State office.

“Following its laid down process, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Taraba State office, has discovered that some ineligible persons have been registered in the ongoing continuous voters registration (CVR) exercise.”

“This is not only contrary to INEC guidelines for registration but it is also a violation of electoral act.”

The commission did not provide details on the ‘ineligible’ voters; whether they are underage, foreigners or other factors that make them ineligible.

The commission said it has therefore taken decision to: query the electoral officers as well as the registration officer of the registration centre, inform the the commission’s headquarters in Abuja and draw the attention of the security agencies for further investigation and possible prosecution of all found to have been involved including INEC staff.

The Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) is an exercise meant for the registration of citizens who turned 18 years of age after the last registration exercise and those who for one reason or another could not register in the previous exercises.

The main activities for the Nationwide CVR are fresh Registration, transfer of Voters and distribution of Permanent Voters Card (PVCs).

To be eligible for CVR, a person must be a citizen of Nigeria, must have attained the age of 18 years, on or before the registration day, be above 18 years and could not register in any of the previous registration exercise and is resident or works in, or originate from the LGA/Area Council or RA/Ward covered by the Registration Area Centre.

The person must present him/her self to the CVR officers for registration and is able to provide proof of identity, age and nationality, among others.

If a person has registered before but his/her name, photograph or fingerprints were not captured, such a person must provide his/her Temporary Voters Card (TVC).