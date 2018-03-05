Dapchi: Police, NSCDC chiefs visit schools in Borno, Yobe

Related News

The Police and the Nigeria Security Civil Defense Corp (NSCDC) on Monday assured female students in Borno and Yobe states of improved security around their school premises.

This assurance was made in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, when the deputy inspector general of police (DIG), Habila Joshak, and the Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corp (NSCDC), Abdullahi Gana, visited in respect of the Dapchi schoolgirls recently abducted by suspected Boko Haram insurgents.

The two officers, who arrived Saturday, said they have gone round schools in Borno and Yobe to ensure that the presidential directive, that ample security presence be deployed in all schools, is effected.

Addressing students at Yerwa Government Girls College, Maiduguri, the DIG assured the students that “never again will the police be taken unawares” by the Boko Haram in any of the schools in North-east Nigeria.

“We are here in compliance with the presidential directive to ensure adequate security is provided in all schools within the North-east region”, DIG Joshak said.

“We came in here in furtherance of capacity building and security assistance of the students that are here following the incident that happened in Dapchi secondary school in Yobe state.

“The president has directed the inspector general of police and the commandant general of the NSCDC to relocate here and guarantee the safety of students and staff of the northeast, especially Borno and Adamawa.

“Now we have come to ensure a detailed and well-implemented enforcement of the presidential directive.”

He said the issue of manpower will not pose any challenge to the task of deploying personnel to every school in the affected areas.

“The issue of manpower will always be there, but I want to assure you that the two security agencies involved will prioritise our demands to ensure that flashpoints are well covered.

“The directive and intentions of Mr. President is to ensure that we provide security in all schools and we assure Nigerians that we have the capacity to do so.”

Meanwhile, the NSCDC commandant said adequate plans have been perfected to cover schools even in the remote places.