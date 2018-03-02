Suicide bomber kills self, injures three others in Yobe

Yobe on map

A female suicide bomber in Buni Yadi, Yobe State, killed herself and injured three others when a bomb wrapped on her exploded in the early hours of Friday.

An eye witness, who declined to be identified, said the incident occurred at about dawn prayer time at Fulatari ward in Buni Yadi.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that the injured persons had been taken to hospital and were in stable condition.

Buni Yadi, a former stronghold of Boko Haram insurgents was reclaimed by security forces in 2015 and currently has army formations, including a military training institution.

Kayode Ogunsanya, the spokesman of 3 Division, Nigerian Army, could not be reached for comments as his phone was switched off. (NAN)

