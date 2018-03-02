Boko Haram attacks Adamawa villages, abducts three

Related News

Boko Haram militants, in a looting spree on Thursday night, attacked two villages in Madagali local government area of Adamawa state, North East Nigeria and abducted three persons, leaving some others injured.

Residents said the militants sneaked into Milidu and Kaya villages, shot an elderly woman and abducted three people.

A local who identified himself as Baba John, said many residents fled to the bush but returned the following morning.

“Boko Haram insurgents launched surprise attack on us this Thursday night at Kaya, which is very closed to military base. They looted food stuff, carted (them) away with one vehicle and abducted three people,’’ he said.

When contacted, the Council Chairman, Muhammad Yusuf, who confirmed the attacks, lamented the surge in attacks on the people of Madagali.

“I got a distress call at about 7:30pm late evening, that the insurgents attacked Milidu village on a looting spree. Though they were repelled by our gallant hunters and vigilante that killed one Boko Haram member, others were injured after a fierce battle, but I am yet to get details, whether there is loss of lives or not.

‘’ And minutes later I was called again that there was another attack at Kaya , one kilometer away with Gulak, they abducted three residents in Kaya,and shot an elderly woman on leg. She was rushed to nearby hospital,’’ said he.

Also corroborating, the member representing Madagali, Michika Federal constituency at the National Assembly said, disturbed by incessant attacks, “Some of our people are planning to leave en mass due to several attacks in the last one month”.

“Hardly a day or two pass without attack particularly at villages where there is no presence of soldiers. Many were killed; women, children and the youth are being abducted.

“Madagali is closed to Sambisa but there seems to be no major operations to clear-off the remnants of Boko Haram that keep ravaging.

“So we are calling on President Buhari to deploy more soldiers and equipment to protect lives and property,’’ he said.

Security operatives in the state are yet to issue any statement or comment on the attack as calls to the state police spokesman, SP Othman Abubakar were not picked as at the time of filing the report.

Madagali which has borders with Cameroon and Borno, is on the fringes of Sambisa Forest.