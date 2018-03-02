Civil Defence deploys 500 personnel to schools in Borno

Related News

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Borno Command, on Friday said it had deployed 500 personnel to enhance security in public schools in the state.

The Commandant of the corps, Ibrahim Abdullahi, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Maiduguri.

Mr. Abdullahi said the personnel were deployed to seven of the 22 liberated local government areas of the state.

He explained the measure was part of efforts to enhance security for pupils and teachers in the schools.

He also said the deployment was in line with the directives of the corps’ Commander-General, Abdullahi Gana, that schools in the North-East be provided with security and protected.

According to him, the command was working in collaboration with other security agencies in order to ensure protection of lives and property.

He said, “following the incident of abduction of school girls in Yobe, the Command Headquarters directed immediate deployment of personnel to schools in the state.

“This include special armed, counter terrorism and anti-riot quad, bomb detection and disposal unit, intelligence, detective as well as rescue and medical teams,” he said. (NAN)