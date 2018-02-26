Yobe Governor approves recruitment of 63 staff into medical college

Related News

The Yobe State Governor, Ibrahim Gaidam, on Tuesday approved the employment of 63 more persons into the newly established College of Medical Sciences of the state-owned university.

According to a statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Abdullahi Bego, the approval is for academic and non-academic staff members.

He said the new employment would be “on permanent and pensionable as well as sabbatical basis”.

“The recruitments cover both academic and non-academic cadres of the College and will ensure its smooth take-off”, the statement read in part.

“Those recruited include three professors and two Ph.D holders from Egypt and 30 Nigerians, including a professor of human physiology, 18 graduate assistants, 11 laboratory technologists and assistant laboratory technologists.

“The public may recall that His Excellency Governor Gaidam had earlier approved the appointment of a provost for the College”, Mr. Bego said. .