Boko Haram: Kano govt offers scholarships to 100 Borno orphans

The Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, on Friday, announced that the state government has awarded life scholarships to 100 children orphaned by the ongoing Boko Haram insurgency in Borno State.

Mr. Ganduje made this known in Maiduguri when he led a delegation of Kano State Government officials and traditional leaders to present 100,000 blankets and N20 million to the internally displaced persons (IDP).

Presenting the blankets to the Borno State Governor, Kashim Shettima, the Kano governor said the gesture is part of the state’s policy of “reaching out to counterpart states in times of need.”

Mr. Ganduje who addressed the crowd of 36,000 IDPs in one of the camps (Dalori-1 camp), said the scholarships will be a second phase to the one earlier awarded to 100 orphans that were adopted by the Kano State Government about five years ago.

“This is a modest message from the good people of Kano State to our brothers and sisters in Borno State”, said Mr. Ganduje.

“It is also part of our continued commitment as a government, and people of one of the most populous states in the country, to always reach out in times like this. It could be recalled that some years back when this insurgency was at it peak, we came here and took 100 orphans whom we are currently sponsoring in one of the model schools of global standard.

“We are taking care of all their needs and ensuring that they acquired both western and Islamic knowledge. We are not only giving them education but we have also adopted them as true indigenes of Kano state. They have become ours and we are going to ensure that we see to their education up to the highest level at the university; and when they are done we will ensure the get employment in Kano state.

“This is part of our commitment to promoting Nigeria as one and united country that is great and peopled by good citizens that love one another. We will not derail on this noble path because we firmly believe that this is the only right part that will lead us to greatness.

“It is on this note that we the government of Kano state have renewed our commitment and perfected our ground work to come here and adopt another set of 100 orphans that will be taken to Kano to be given another scholarship for life.

“These children will be given all the dignity and love they deserve so that they can grow up as good citizens of this country under the care of Kano state government.”

Responding to the donations, the Borno State Governor, Kashim Shettima, said the gesture from Kano State was “a clear testimony of the long standing historic, deeply cordial and uncommon relationship between the peoples of Borno and Kano.”

He said a lot of people, groups, organisations and governments have come to the aid of the people of Borno in this “calamitious Boko Haram insurgency.”

“And we remain grateful to all of them; however the role that Kano State has played in identifying with our situation has remained unrivalled. Kano and its people have been generous in lending us a shoulder to lean. We have 100 students of Borno already studying on the expense of Kano State government. And additional 100 orphans is to be sent to Kano for scholarship courtesy of His Excellency Governor Abdullahi Ganduje.

He said in addition to the recent gesture, a delegation of Kano eminent personalities as well as Islamic scholars had visited the state to make donations to the state some couple of months back.

“And right now, Kano is donating 100,000 pieces of blankets and N20 million to help the state meet up with the challenges of managing the IDPs. For this and many other kind gestures we remain eternally grateful to the good people of Kano for always being with us through the thick and thin of the madness that has taken over our state.

“And our people will never forget this in long time to come. We also remain grateful to President Muhammadu Buhari for bringing a new lease of life to our people, especially when we were facing existential threat at a time all the 27 local government of our state were under the control of Boko Haram. But today, glory be to God, all our local government areas have been recovered.”

Earlier, the Borno State chairman of the State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA, Yabawa Kolo, commended the Kano State Government, adding that there are over 100, 000 orphans in the state and the state’s gesture in sponsoring the education of some of them is commendable.

Meanwhile, one of the IDPs, Maimuna Muhammed, thanked the government of Kano for the kind gesture.

She said the blankets will not only help them cushion the effect of extreme cold weather but also mitigate the chances of fallen ill due to exposure to “unfriendly and mosquito bites.”