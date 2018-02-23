Presidential Committee’s interventions smooth with Military success in North-East – Official

Related News

Tijjani Tumsah, the Vice Chairman, Presidential Committee on North East Initiative (PCNI), says the intervention of medical outreach in the North-East is smooth following successes recorded by the military in the region.

‎Mr. Tumsha said this on Friday after monitoring the medical outreach conducted at Bayara General Hospital, Bauchi.

He said: “Nigerian military has been making success in recovering areas in the North-East as such more areas are becoming smooth and available for intervention and outreach programmes.”

‎“So, the challenge we see is in delivering the resources as and when it is required.

“Like you can see, we are here for four days and it seems there is no end to the number of patients.

‎

“We wish we can have a longer plan and reach more people. That will be our target and that is the target of the federal government through the Presidential Committee on North East Initiative.’’

Mr. Tumsah expressed satisfaction with the medical assistance being given to the people.

“As one of our medical interventions that is in Buhari plan we want to offer this medical‎ assistance to all range of people who have no access to medical care.

“This medical outreach is free. It is part of the PCNI initiative to bolster medical care in all the six states of the North East.

‎

“The exercise has achieved quite a bit of success. Unfortunately, it ends after seven days.

“But we intend to continue with this exercise rotationally within the states of the North-East.

“We will definitely come back to Bauchi again and do the exercise and make a lot more people happy,” he said.

The vice chairman said the medical intervention which was supported by ProHealth International and other health NGOs had a team of qualified doctors in various fields attending to the people.

(NAN)