Soldiers seize pump action rifle displayed for sale in Taraba

Pump Action used to illustrate the story. [Photo credit: Real-Gun.com]

Troops of 93 Battalion, 13 Brigade, Nigerian Army, on exercise Ayem Akpatuma (Cat Race) on Tuesday seized a pump action rifle displayed for sale in Taraba.

According to a statement by Sani Usman, the Director of Army Public Relations, the rifle was seized by the troops while on patrol at Bantaje ward in Wukari Local Government Area of the state.

The Army spokesman said that preliminary investigation revealed that the rifle was displayed for sale and that the suspected gun runners abandoned the rifle and ran away on sighting the troops.

“The public especially the residents of the areas where Exercise AYEM AKPATUMA is taking place are advised to continue to cooperate with the troops by providing useful information and to report any suspected movement by individual or group to the military or law enforcement agencies in their area.”

(NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: Revealed!!! The Only Way Left of Getting an Extra Large Manhood and also Last Up to 38Mins+. Get the Insider Secret Here

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.